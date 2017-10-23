Police: Man steals ambulance with crew still aboard

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Police say a man stole an ambulance with its crew still aboard.

The Daily Item reports it happened Monday morning when the suspect jumped into an ambulance parked at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Police say the crew was able to escape out the back of the ambulance.

The suspect drove away but crashed into a pole a few blocks away, in front of a pharmacy. He ran into the pharmacy and climbed over a counter. Police then arrested him.

No one was hurt.

