GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Greencastle man is charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his wife during a domestic dispute.

State police in Chambersburg say David Lange, 49, shot his wife, 47-year-old Kathleen Lange, around 2 a.m. on October 22 at a home on Pensinger Road.

Kathleen Lange was taken to a hospital in Maryland, where she passed away.

David Lange is in Franklin County Jail and is denied bail.