Police make arrests, seize drugs during Shippensburg University homecoming weekend

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say they made 35 arrests and seized marijuana, cocaine, and prescription pills while conducting enforcement and responding to calls in connection with Shippensburg University homecoming activities.

The weekend arrests included four for possession with intent to deliver, eight others for drugs, seven for DUI, six for public drunkenness, five for underage drinking, and three for furnishing alcohol to minors.

One person was arrested for an aggravated assault incident that resulted in minor injuries to a trooper.

In connection with the drug delivery arrests, police seized 11.2 ounces of marijuana, 42 bags of cocaine, 26 prescription pills, and over $3,500 cash.

One handgun seized was not connected to the drug delivery arrests.

