Police: Couple overdosed with 4-year-old in the room

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are charged with endangering the welfare of children after they overdosed with their 4-year-old in the room.

Carlisle police say they were called to a home on the 100 block of N. East Street on Saturday night for a report of unconscious people. There they found Maria Rosenfelt and Thomas Hackett, Jr. unresponsive in a bedroom.

Police gave Rosenfelt and Hackett doses of Naloxone and after a few minutes, they were alert and responsive. Both went to Carlisle Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.