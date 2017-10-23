Police: Couple overdosed with 4-year-old in the room

Police say Rosenfelt, left, and Hackett overdosed while their child was in the room.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are charged with endangering the welfare of children after they overdosed with their 4-year-old in the room.

Carlisle police say they were called to a home on the 100 block of N. East Street on Saturday night for a report of unconscious people. There they found Maria Rosenfelt and Thomas Hackett, Jr. unresponsive in a bedroom.

Police gave Rosenfelt and Hackett doses of Naloxone and after a few minutes, they were alert and responsive. Both went to Carlisle Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

