Overnight fire at car dealership in Lancaster County

West Earl Township, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire broke out late Sunday night at John Sauder of New Holland. That’s located along Oregon Pike and Zooks Mill Road.

A passerby saw smoke coming from the building and called 911.

The fires started in the garage.

It took firefighters about an hour to knock it down.

Most of the damage is on the ROOF.

No one was hurt.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

