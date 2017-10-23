Make your car last 200,000 miles

Did you know it takes the average motorist about 15 years to reach 200,000 miles on their car? But big improvements in technology, rust prevention, and lubricants mean you can drive you car even more miles. Consumer Reports reveals how – and says you can actually save $30,000 or more while you’re at it.

The secret is staying on top of maintenance. Never ignore service indicators in newer cars. For older cars, always read the maintenance schedule listed in the owner’s manual. Following the schedule is key to getting your car to 200,000 miles. Don’t delay routine oil and filter changes, belt replacements or tire rotations.

But how often you service your car can vary depending on climate and other factors. If you live where weather is extreme, near the ocean or drive in dusty conditions, shorter service intervals may be necessary. That might mean, for example, changing your oil more regularly – sometimes twice as often. In the long run, it’s worth it.

And don’t cheap out. The wrong oil or transmission fluid could wreak havoc on your car or even void your warranty.

Buy genuine parts like belts and hoses from name-brand suppliers and tackle rust early. Remember, if anything smells, looks, or sounds off, it probably is. Also beware of shops that want to service the car more than what the manual or service indicator tells you – or it could cost you hundreds of dollars. With a little elbow grease and a mechanic you trust, you could be driving your car for a very long time.

If you’re in the market to buy a car for the long haul, make sure you look for a car with a good track record. Check out resources which rate reliability like Consumer Reports car marketplace.

