Luxury apartments coming to Harrisburg’s restaurant row

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Restaurant row is getting some new neighbors. Harristown Enterprises, Inc. is renovating a building along the 200 block of North Second Street.

The building at 221 N. Second St. has been vacant for more than 10 years. Harristown plans to turn the apartments into 10 one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments. The rent will range from $900 to $1,2000, with the entire project costing around $1.8 million.

“This is all part of a really dedicated strategy to bring more residents to the downtown who are then going to be customers of all this,” said Brad Jones, president and CEO of Harristown Enterprises, Inc.

The project could be done as early as this summer. Harristown owns 60 other apartments in Harrisburg.

