Harrisburg man wanted for assault, reckless endangerment in York County

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County filed an arrest warrant following a reported incident Sunday night involving a gun.

The Fairview Township Police Department was sent to a call around 11:45 p.m. concerning a man with a gun. A victim told police that earlier 22-year-old Alexander Arroyo-Vargas, of Harrisburg, told him he was going to kill him.

The victim stated he had been in the Meadowbrook Court Mobile Home Park off Shauffnertown Road.

As the victim was leaving the mobile home park in his vehicle, he was approached by a man who tried to open one of the vehicle’s doors, according to police.

The victim sped away onto Shauffnertown Road and reported hearing gunshots as he did so.

The victim later stopped once he was away from the area and realized his vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Police field charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief against Arroyo-Vargas.

Anyone with information on Arroyo-Vargas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip online.

