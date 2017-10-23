Happy birthday, On Deadline!

ABC27’s podcast, On Deadline, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its launch.

For the last year, Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols, and Dennis Owens have peeled back the layers of the complicated issues you hear about on the news, sharing their own personal stories and different perspectives.This week, the team looks back on episodes about talking to kids about the facts of life, the gender pay gap, and suicide prevention.

Subscribe to On Deadline in Apple Podcasts (iTunes), on your Android, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen on StitcherTuneIn, or in the player above.

Write a reviewsend us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion. You can also record voice memos and email them to us at theinvestigators@abc27.com.

