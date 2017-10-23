Former hostage says she thought of York County during captivity

In a series of emails, Caitlan Coleman shared memories of her captivity and talked about frustrations with the media.

According to the York Daily Record, Caitlan Coleman says her fond memories of growing up in York County helped to brighten the dark days of captivity.

She said she would think about going the local firemen’s carnivals, eating ice cream and hiking at Nixon County Park during the years she and her husband, Joshua Boyle, were held captive in Afghanistan.

The couple was kidnapped in 2012, they were rescued earlier this month with their three children and are now living in Canada with Boyle’s parents.

After being rescued, Coleman was admitted to a Canadian hospital.

In the email exchange with YDR, she did not say why she is in the hospital but did say she hopes to be discharged soon.

Coleman also shared her frustration with the media coverage of the rescue, saying it has led to scrutiny, negativity, and pressure to speak publicly before she is ready.