Deer dangers by new home developments

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – We’re nearing the peak of deer season, which means we really need to be careful on the roads.

If you live in a new housing development you might see an increased number of deer this year.

Norman Bever, a construction excavator working on apartments, and a hunter since he was 13, is building homes near fields where deer still graze.

“Oh, I’ve seen a lot of deer here,” said Bever about the construction site. ”There are a lot of nice buck in here running around. They make a loop, come back through the pond over here.”

Hampden Township Chief of Police, Steven Junkin, said that’s common.

“Animals follow a pattern. They have the same food patterns and water patterns, so when you put a development in the middle of them, the deer haven’t adjusted to that,” Junkin said.

It’s only going to get worse.

“In PA it’s always the first Monday after Thanksgiving,” said Junkin about the start of peak dear season. “You have archery season, small game and you have the rut, so you’ve got the deer and the people moving themselves and that’s when we’re going to see this really spike.”

While some target deer, others try to dodge them, which is becoming harder to do due to new developments popping up in Cumberland County.

“They’re getting pushed out and they’re going to get pushed more here,” said Beaver.

Another area to be weary of is along the interstate. If you hit a deer or see one injured, call police or PennDOT.

Deer season continues through December.

