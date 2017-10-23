Cumberland County police searching for assault suspect

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Borough police are asking for the public’s help to find an assault suspect.

The assault happened just after 9:30 on Saturday night. Police say the suspect pistol-whipped a man on the 100 block of West Penn Street. The victim’s injuries were significant.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at (717) 243-5252 and reference case CAR2017-10-1366.

