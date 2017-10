LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County.

According to a Lancaster County dispatcher, the crash happened in the 1500 block of East Newport Road in Warwick Township.

Crews were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the scene for reports of a crash with entrapment.

Only one vehicle was involved.

No other details were immediately available.

