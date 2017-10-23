6 more protesters arrested at Atlantic Sunrise pipeline

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Police arrested six more protesters who tried blocking construction of a natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania.

The protesters now face criminal trespass charges after their weekend arrest in Lancaster County.

They tried blocking the entrance to a construction site for the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline. State police said they made the arrests after first warning the protesters to leave.

Twenty-three people were arrested at the site earlier this month.

Parent company Williams Partners is building the pipeline to carry gas from the Marcellus Shale in northern Pennsylvania.