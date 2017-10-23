2017 Trick-or-Treat Nights for Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It won’t be long before you’re answering the door for trick-or-treaters.

When is trick-or-treat night in your neighborhood? As you know, it’s not always Halloween night.

Communities across Lebanon County follow the advice of their police chiefs. This year, it’s Halloween night – Tuesday, Oct. 31 – from 6-8 p.m.

In Lancaster County, the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee – a council of local governments – recommends trick-or-treating for all communities between 6-8 p.m. on Halloween – except when Halloween falls on a Saturday or Sunday.

In other counties, dates and times vary. To make sure you’re ready when the kids come knocking, check the list for your county below.

(Some rural municipalities don’t set a trick-or-treat night, but be sure to check back if you don’t yours listed.)

ADAMS COUNTY

Carroll Valley – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Conewago Township, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Cumberland Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Berlin – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Gettysburg – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamiltonban Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

McSherrystown – Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Reading Township – Wednesday, Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Carlisle – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dickinson Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Pennsboro Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hampden Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lemoyne – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lower Allen Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Middlesex Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mt. Holly Springs – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

New Cumberland – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Newville – Thursday, Oct. 26

North Middleton Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

North Newton Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Shippensburg – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Shiremanstown – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Silver Spring Township – Tuesday, Oct, 31, 6-8 p.m.

Upper Allen Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

West Pennsboro Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Wormleysburg – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Berrysburg – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Conewago Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Dauphin – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Derry Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

East Hanover Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Elizabethville – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Halifax – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Harrisburg – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Highspire – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Hummelstown – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Lower Paxton Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Lower Swatara Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Lykens – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Middle Paxton Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Middletown – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Millersburg – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Paxtang – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Penbrook – Kids Halloween party is Saturday, Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m. at the community building

Royalton – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Susquehanna Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Swatara Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Washington Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Williamstown – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Chambersburg – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Greencastle – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Greene Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mercersburg – Saturday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Mont Alto – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Southampton Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Waynesboro – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

PERRY COUNTY

Blain – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7 p.m.

Carroll Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31

Duncannon – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Liverpool – Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Marysville – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Millerstown – Saturday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

New Bloomfield – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Newport – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Rye Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

YORK COUNTY

Carroll Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Dillsburg – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Dover – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dover Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Manchester Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Prospect – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairview Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Glen Rock – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hallam – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hanover – Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Hellam Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hopewell Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Jacobus – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lower Windsor Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Manchester – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Manchester Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Manheim Township – Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Mount Wolf – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Newberry Township – Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

New Salem – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

North York – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Red Lion – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Seven Valleys – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springettsbury Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Spring Garden Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Spring Grove – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Stewartstown – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Manheim Township – Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

West York – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Windsor – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Windsor Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Wrightsville – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yoe – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

York – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

York Haven – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

York Township – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yorkana – Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.