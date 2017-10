HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Every day ABC 27 salutes a military hero.

Today we honor Claire D. Holly of Harrisburg.

Master Sergeant E3 Holly retired after 22 years of service.

She served tours of duty in Turkey, Korea, Honduras and Germany.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

