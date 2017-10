FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- A teenager has been airlifted to the hospital after sustaining injuries at a race track according to police.

The 16 year-old was involved in a motorcycle accident at the Sleepy Hollow Motorcross Park, according to Jonestown State Police.

Life Lion responded to Bethel Township at 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known.

