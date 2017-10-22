Pennsylvania’s budget fight will come with its own price tag

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s projected $2.2 billion deficit, and a protracted fight over how to fix it, will come with its own price tag.

The final cost is a moving target, and how the fight will end remains unclear. It’s now nearly four months into the state’s fiscal year.

But the state stands to shell out hundreds of millions of dollars in the coming years. That’s considering the prospect of long-term borrowing to finance the deficit, made more expensive by a credit downgrade last month.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, says those are extra costs that wouldn’t exist if the state had passed a balanced budget on time.

Meanwhile, DePasquale says he worries about tuition hikes on in-state students at Pennsylvania schools that haven’t received state aid that’s been held up.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s