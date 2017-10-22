PA Breast Cancer Coalition talks about resources for breast cancer patients

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Everyday 37 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Pennsylvania. There is an organization in the state that is supporting patients.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition gives out a free care package for people who have been diagnosed with cancer. The Friends like Me Care Package includes educational information, cosmetics and other donated gifts.

The PBCC was created in 1993 with one goal in mind: find a cure for breast cancer.

