Outdoors Report: Firearm training for women

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Women represent the largest growing segment of the firearms community, and the NRA is responding.

Mechanicsburg Sportsmen Association established the women on target program for the NRA in the late 1990s.

The program, designated strictly for women, goes over the skills, knowledge and attitude each women needs to shoot and own a firearm properly.

The clinic was designed for women with little or no firearm experience to work with an instructor one on one.

The class also educates women who don’t own a firearm on what might be best for them.

