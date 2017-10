LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a vehicle in Lebanon County on Sunday afternoon.

Joseph Dancho, 60, was driving his motorcycle on Suedberg Road around 2:50 p.m., when he tried to pass another vehicle.

Dancho ended up crashing into a vehicle’s right rear bumper area.

Dancho was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead at the scene.