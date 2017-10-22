Motorcycle rider hospitalized after car accident

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The rider of a motorcycle has been hospitalized after being struck by a car, according to police.

Silver Spring Township Police responded just before 1 p.m. to the 200 block of Hogestown Road on Sunday to an accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

They say the rider of the motorcycle has been taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit for minor injuries.

According to police, the female driver of the car was at fault.

