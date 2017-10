MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Community members came together for the 22nd Streets of Treats in Mechanicsburg Saturday.

The family-oriented event featured trick-or-treating at local businesses, hayrides and costumed characters.

Organizers say more than 3,000 children and their families attended the event.

