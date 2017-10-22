Lifepath Christian Ministries needs 3,000 turkeys to help those in need on Thanksgiving

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Having a warm Thanksgiving meal is something many of us may take for granted, but for those who are homeless, it can make the holiday special. A York County non-profit organization needs your help to do that.

“It’s very depressing when you don’t have,” James Young said. “It is like nobody cares.”

Young found those at Lifepath Christian Ministries did care when he was down on his luck and wanted a Thanksgiving dinner.

“When you have that plate in front of you, it takes you back. It takes you back to when it was a natural thing to have when you were back at home and you were around the table with the family,” Young said.

“The need is always growing in York County. We are improving in terms of the economy, which is great, but what we still have is what we call the working poor,” said John Ellis, director of volunteer services at Lifepath Christian Ministries. “They might be paying their rent but can’t afford a Thanksgiving dinner.”

Lifepath needs help meeting that need. The organization needs about 3,000 turkeys to help those on Thanksgiving Day, but it only has about three dozen now.

“The best thing to do is to bring it right to our food pantry here, which is at 370 West Clarke Avenue,” Ellis said.

The non-profit also needs other traditional Thanksgiving food, including boxed stuffing, canned corn and green beans, gravy, apple sauce, canned peaches, boxed desserts, and canned cranberry sauce.

“I really think what it means is dignity,” Ellis said.

“Some of the people who sit around you are somewhat like a family,” Young said.

Lifepath will serve Thanksgiving dinner at five sites this year to be a family to those in need. You can volunteer to help distribute the meals by clicking here.