Hillary Clinton to campaign for NJ Democrat in governor race

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) – Hillary Clinton is set to campaign for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy days after former President Barack Obama campaigned for him.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of an invitation to the Sunday event in Harrison. Comedian Whoopi Goldberg will also be there.

Individual tickets for the event featuring the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee are listed at $1,000, but the invitation asks potential guests to consider giving the top contribution, $4,300.

Obama appeared at what was billed as a canvass kickoff for Murphy in Newark on Thursday.

Unlike the event with Obama, the Clinton appearance is not open to the media.

Murphy faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the Nov. 7 contest to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Chris Christie.