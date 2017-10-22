France: 8 charged in probe of alleged far-right terror plot

By PHILIPPE SOTTO Associated Press Published:
French police officers stand outside a building in Villejuif, south of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office says two people have been detained after a possible explosives laboratory was discovered in a suburb south of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) – Eight people suspected of belonging to a French far-right extremist group have been given preliminary terror charges for allegedly plotting attacks against mosques, politicians and migrants.

A judicial official told The Associated Press the suspects were charged with the criminal terrorist association on Saturday night. Three of the eight charged are minors. Seven are in custody.

The suspects are allegedly linked to the founder of a newly formed ultra-nationalist group, the official said. The founder, identified only as Logan N., was arrested in southern France in June.

The official says investigators believe the group was planning to extort money from business leaders and use it to buy weapons. Some of its members had trained in shooting and stolen a vehicle for the alleged plot.

The official requested anonymity to discuss the ongoing case.

