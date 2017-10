HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Squad was called to the Front Street River Walk, after a suspicious object was found by a jogger.

The jogger found the object around 1:30 p.m. near Peffer Street.

Bomb technicians were able to confirm that the object was a Sabot projectile.

A bomb K-9 was later brought to the scene, but wasn’t able to find any other explosives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police.