$650,000 raised at Harrisburg Breast Cancer Walk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- 6,000 Harrisburg area residents came together on Saturday at City Island for the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk and raised more than $650,000 for a world without breast cancer.

Since 1993, more than 13 million Making Strides supporters have raised more than $810 million nationwide. The 2017 walk was made possible in part by the generous support of presenting sponsor- Bath Fitter.

While significant progress in the fight against breast cancer has been made, the American Cancer Society says more needs to be done. Excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women and is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women. According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2017, an estimated 252,710 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 40,610 will die from the disease this year.

It’s not too late to make a donation to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Harrisburg. Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/Harrisburg to help the Society continue saving lives. For free breast cancer information and resources or to donate, visit the American Cancer Society’s website at cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345 anytime, day or night.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.