Police: man turns self in after alleged attempted homicide, hit and run

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Jonestown State Police say Bradley Butler turned himself in after allegedly assaulting a man, placing him in the trunk of his vehicle and crashing into a construction van on Saturday.

Around 2:45 p.m., police were dispatched to 150 East Main Street in Bethel Township to investigate an attempted homicide.

.

When troopers arrived, they found a 64 year-old man in the trunk of his vehicle with blunt force trauma to his head.

He was taken to the hospital and police say he is in critical condition.

According to police, the 42 year-old Scranton resident, Bradley Butler, who has an active arrest warrant for retail theft, met the victim in Luzerne County after being offered a ride home.

When Butler saw police outside his home, he had the victim drive to a remote area where he physically assaulted the man in his vehicle, according to a police report.

He then forced the man into the back seat of his own vehicle and started to drive away.

Police then say Butler hit a white construction van and drove away.

Allegedly, Butler later stopped the car, brutally assaulted the victim and placed his unconscious body in the trunk of his own car.

According to a police report, Butler then drove 100 miles from the scene of the crash until the victim’s vehicle became disabled on I-78 in Lebanon County.

He then called for a tow and called State Police in Jonestown to report the entire incident.

Police took Butler into custody.

Charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the hit and run crash is asked to call PSP Jonestown at 717-865-2194.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.