More pipeline protesters arrested in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Six more protesters were arrested Saturday, near where construction work is being done on the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline.

Six members of the Lancaster Against Pipelines group were arrested in West Hempfield Township, including a Catholic priest.

According to state police, protesters were warned to vacate the area. After a few minutes, the six remaining were taken into custody without incident. All six were arrested later that same day.

Those arrested were charged with defiant trespassing.

It comes after 23 protesters were arrested on similar charges on Monday.