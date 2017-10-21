Harrisburg police, state police teaming up to curb crime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are using a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter to help deter and solve crimes.

Harrisburg Police Chief Tom Carter says it was time for an out of the box approach.

“We have had several young people shot within the past month or so,” said Carter. “We are also hearing of people shooting into occupied homes, and we can’t have that.”

Rebecca Robinson has lived in Midtown for nearly two years.

“I have seen violent crime near my front door,” said Robinson. “If this can help reduce violent crime in the city, I am all for it.”

Chief Carter says he is not sure how long or how often they will use the air patrols, but he is encouraging anyone with questions to attend the next city council meeting, and he will be available to provide some answers.

