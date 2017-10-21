Ephrata Police investigate deadly crash

By Published:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) Ephrata Police are investigating a crash that killed one person.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of Steinmetz Road in West Cocalico Township just before midnight Saturday.

According to police, the driver was a 27 year old man from Denver. They believe he left the roadway and struck a utility pole and parked vehicle. He had already passed away by the time emergency crews arrived on scene.

The name of the driver will be released after family is notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigating.

 

 

