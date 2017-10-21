Court, for now, blocks immigrant teen’s access to abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) – An appeals court is blocking – for now – an abortion sought by a pregnant 17-year-old immigrant being held in a Texas facility.

The court says the government should have time to try to release her so she can obtain the abortion outside of federal custody.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court in Washington issued its ruling on Friday – hours after arguments from lawyers for the Trump administration and the teenager.

The court ruled 2-to-1 that the government should have until Oct. 31 to release the girl into the custody of a sponsor, such as an adult relative in the United States.

If that happens, she could obtain an abortion if she chooses.

If she isn’t released, the case can go back to court.