5 living ex-presidents attend Texas hurricane relief concert

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – All five living former U.S. presidents are attending a concert in a Texas college town, raising money for relief efforts from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H.W. and George W. Bush are putting aside politics during a show featuring country music band Alabama in College Station on Saturday night.

That’s in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has vowed to help Texas and Florida for as long as it takes but has sharply criticized Puerto Rican leaders.

Former presidents have joined forces for post-disaster fundraising before, including George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton raising money together after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.