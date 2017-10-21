5 living ex-presidents attend Texas hurricane relief concert

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press Published:
George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2009 file photo, Then-President George W. Bush, center, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, and former presidents, from left, George H.W. Bush, left, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night, Oct. 21, 2017, in a Texas college town, raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria's devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – All five living former U.S. presidents are attending a concert in a Texas college town, raising money for relief efforts from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria’s devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H.W. and George W. Bush are putting aside politics during a show featuring country music band Alabama in College Station on Saturday night.

That’s in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has vowed to help Texas and Florida for as long as it takes but has sharply criticized Puerto Rican leaders.

Former presidents have joined forces for post-disaster fundraising before, including George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton raising money together after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s