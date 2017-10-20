Wrestling show brings big names, supports community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s Pro Wrestling Empire returns to the Zembo on Saturday night for its annual “Clash of the Titans” event.

The show will feature an appearance and autograph signing by members of the New World Order. The sports entertainment faction created in the late 1990’s in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) included Eric Bischoff, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Xpac and Buff Bagwell, all who will appear.

Pro Wrestling Empire chooses a charitable partner for each of its shows, and has donated tickets to several Pennsylvania Special Olympics chapters for “Clash of the Titans.” Previous community partners have included Harrisburg’s Police Athletic League and the family of Chase Armstrong. The 12-year-old boy from Manheim, Lancaster County died in 2016 after a lengthy battle with a rare form of pediatric cancer.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at the door on Saturday beginning at 4:30pm, or at Pro Wrestling Empire’s website.

Bell time for “Clash of the Titans” is 7pm.