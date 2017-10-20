UPMC closing lab and imaging center in Perry County

LOYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC Pinnacle is closing Perry Health Center Lab and Imaging Services on Oct. 31.

The healthcare system says its patients can be better served by consolidating and maximizing resources at similar locations in Perry and Cumberland counties.

“There are just so many folks who need this facility and utilize this resource,” Bonnie Stone of Loysville said. “I’m not sure what they’re going to do at this point, but it’s going to create a real hardship.”

Stone says many women will have to travel 30 minutes to an hour for services such as mammograms, X-rays, and blood work.

Perry County commissioners are aware of the closure. They hope the opening of a new Hamilton Health Center in the spring will help fill the void. The center will offer general health services as well as dental, mental health, and drug addiction services.

“I am hoping that they will be accepting of the new services, and make use of them so that Perry County’s health care needs can continue to thrive,” Commissioner Brenda Benner said. “If we don’t use it, we’ll lose it.”