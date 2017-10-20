The Caring Cupboard: A Store Run On Spirit

The Caring Cupboard is a food pantry serving the Palmyra and Annville-Cleona area; it started as a project with an elementary Sunday school class in the Church of the Brethren in 2003.

From there, the food pantry grew into the church basement and when it became clear that there was more and more need, The Caring Cupboard moved to its current location on Railroad Street in Palmyra.

“We are a food pantry focused on healthy outcomes for our families; we provide healthy food options like fresh fruits and vegetables,” tells Shila Ulrich.

“We are considered a choice pantry, which means our families actually shop for their food with the help of a card to tell them what they’re permitted to take.”

To learn more or volunteer your time, visit www.caringcupboard.org.

 

