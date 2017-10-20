Teenager reported missing in Lancaster County

WHTM Staff Published:
Photo Courtesy: Lampeter Fire Company

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County fire company took to Twitter to spread the word about a missing teenager on Friday night.

According to the Lampeter Fire Company, a search was started for a 14-year-old girl named Courtney.

The teenager was walking a Chihuahua near Pioneer Woods in the area of Lampeter Road in West Lampeter Township.

The fire company’s tweet stated to call 911 if Courtney was spotted.

