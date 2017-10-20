Sunshine continues today into your beautiful weekend ahead

TODAY: Sunny, Warm, & Pleasant. Hi 74

TONIGHT: Clear, Not As Chilly. Lo 50.

SATURDAY: Sunny, A Little Warmer. Hi 76.

Another beautiful day in the midstate- warmth and plenty of sunshine to help you get you to the weekend. Overnight we’ll be clear and comfortable with lows around 50.

As high pressure sticks around, so does the sunshine for your weekend making it great for all of your fall outdoor activities.

A perfect warm fall weekend in store, highs around 76 for both days. The rain chance will hold off until next week as clouds begin to make their way back into the area on Monday, ahead of another strong cold front ushering in rain and cooler temps for Tuesday. Wednesday we fall below 60 for our day-time high and it will be blustery behind that cold front, with a chance of showers.

-Meteorologist Ann Rodden