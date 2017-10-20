Students enjoy local produce, healthy food for Farm to School program

By Published: Updated:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County students enjoyed some tasty food Friday for the Farm to School program.

Students at York Suburban Middle School feasted on sweet potato fries, pork, bread, apples, and baked beans. Much of the food comes from Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville.

Those at the school hope this program encourages kids to eat local.

“The importance of fresh fruits and vegetables from your local farmers, like partnering with your local farmers to get the freshest fruits and vegetables, and then we’re presenting them in in a way that’s unique and exciting for them as well,” said Helen Heidler, food service director at York Suburban Middle School.

York Suburban High School students also ate local food today as part of the event.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Students enjoy local produce, healthy food for Farm to School program

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s