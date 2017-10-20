Students enjoy local produce, healthy food for Farm to School program

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County students enjoyed some tasty food Friday for the Farm to School program.

Students at York Suburban Middle School feasted on sweet potato fries, pork, bread, apples, and baked beans. Much of the food comes from Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville.

Those at the school hope this program encourages kids to eat local.

“The importance of fresh fruits and vegetables from your local farmers, like partnering with your local farmers to get the freshest fruits and vegetables, and then we’re presenting them in in a way that’s unique and exciting for them as well,” said Helen Heidler, food service director at York Suburban Middle School.

York Suburban High School students also ate local food today as part of the event.

