Steelton man convicted of child luring attempt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Steelton man faces prison time for trying to lure two teenage girls into his car as they walked to school last year.

Eliud Montanez-Castro, 35, was convicted Wednesday in Dauphin County Court of luring a child into a motor vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

Police said Montanez-Castro stopped his car to speak to the 15-year-old girls as they walked to Steelton-Highspire High School on the morning of April 15, 2016. He asked the girls to pick a number between 1 and 10, and when one of them guessed a number, he claimed she “got it right.” He told her to pick a prize as he held up a can of soda and a water bottle without a label that contained a clear liquid.

The girls became nervous and quickly walked to school. Once they arrived, they told the principal what happened.

Montanez-Castro is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 21.

The district attorney’s office said he’ll have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

