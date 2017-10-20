Report: 152 Afghan trainees have gone AWOL in US since 2005

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. investigators say at least 152 Afghans sent to the United States for military training during the course of the war against the Taliban have gone AWOL.

They are considered a security risk in the U.S. because they have military training and are of fighting age, with little apparent risk of arrest or detention.

The problem grew worse last year, and a report Friday by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction says it expects little or no improvement anytime soon.

The report says investigators’ interviews with Afghans currently in the U.S. for training and with some who were granted asylum after going AWOL show that they feared for the safety of their families in Afghanistan after receiving threats from the Taliban for cooperating with Americans.