Pumpkin Glow at Hershey Gardens starts tonight

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) The Pumpkin Glow is one of the most popular events at the Hershey Gardens.

There is a one mile walk with mums, gourds and 150 carved and illuminated pumpkins. There will also be puppets along the route.

Students from the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center will be doing live carving demos.

The educational and horticultural wing will be transformed into a Creepy Crawly Gallery. Tarantulas, scorpions and other bugs will be on display.

The Pumpkin glow runs October 20- October 28th on Fridays and Saturdays 6-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door or online.