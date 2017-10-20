Pumpkin Glow at Hershey Gardens starts tonight

By Published:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) The Pumpkin Glow is one of the most popular events at the Hershey Gardens.

There is a one mile walk with mums, gourds and 150 carved and illuminated pumpkins. There will also be puppets along the route.

Students from the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center will be doing live carving demos.

The educational and horticultural wing will be transformed into a Creepy Crawly Gallery. Tarantulas, scorpions and other bugs will be on display.

The Pumpkin glow runs October 20- October 28th on Fridays and Saturdays 6-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door or online 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s