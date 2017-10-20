Police plan crackdown on Halloween DUIs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An effort to crack down on impaired driving during Halloween began Friday and will continue through the end of October.

PennDOT will be funding several projects throughout the state, and all state police barracks will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road.

PennDOT says between 2012 and 2016, there were 7,011 crashes across the state the weekend before, during, and after Halloween. There were 98 alcohol-related crashes that happened throughout Pennsylvania on Halloween between 2014 and 2016.

During the same time frame from 2012 to 2016, there were 223 pedestrian crashes in Pennsylvania.

Officials say they have seen a spike in the number of adults who attend Halloween parties over the last several years.

“Halloween is becoming more and more an adult party scene, celebrated by adults,” said Stephen Erni, executive director of the Pennsylvania DUI Association. “Every year, we have about 1,400 crashes because of alcohol or drugs during this period, and every year, we have about 40 or 50 pedestrians that get injured.”

DUI convictions can range between $300 and $10,000.