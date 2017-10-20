Police ID man shot by trooper near Tower City

TOWER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a Schuylkill County man who was shot by a state trooper after investigators say he aimed a bow and arrow at the trooper.

David E. Sink, 42, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, 11 counts of aggravated assault, six counts of simple assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, and other charges related to an incident Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of North Yohe Street in the village of Reinerton, in Porter Township.

Sink remained hospitalized Friday at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

A woman bleeding from her head walked out of the home as the trooper responded to a domestic incident around 12:45 p.m. Sink then walked out of the home with a compound bow and arrow, pulled back on the bow, and began raising it at the trooper. The trooper fired his weapon as he sought cover, police said.

The trooper fired again, striking Sink in the leg, when Sink raised the bow a second time, police said.