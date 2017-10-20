Pennsylvania unemployment shrinks as payrolls hit new high

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped in September for the second straight month, as payrolls hit a record high and the labor force tightened again.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 4.8 percent last month, down one-tenth of a percentage point. The national rate was 4.2 percent in September.

A survey of households found that Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force shrank for the fourth straight month, this time by 15,000, after hitting a record high in May. Employment and unemployment were both down, as well.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 10,300 in September to a record high above 5.97 million. The financial, construction and trade, transportation and utility sectors reported the most growth.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

