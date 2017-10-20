Man gets prison for stash of synthetic pot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man will serve up to 14 years in state prison for having hundreds of bags of synthetic marijuana during a 2015 traffic stop in Lower Paxton Township.

Jerald Brown, 37, of Frederick, was sentenced Thursday in Dauphin County Court to 7 to 15 years, District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said.

The sentence came after Brown was convicted of possession and possession with intent to deliver after a trial by judge.

Police said Brown was driving another person’s rental car and had a Maryland learners permit when a trooper stopped him. Troopers searched the vehicle and found a laundry bag in the trunk containing more than 5,400 grams of various strains of synthetic marijuana.

Brown argued the trooper did not have probable cause to search the vehicle. The judge rejected his argument.