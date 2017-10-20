Inmate denied new trial for luring woman to murder

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A state appeals court denied a new trial for a prison inmate who took part in the 2011 murder of a Lancaster mother of four.

Pennsylvania Superior Court denied the appeal of Jakwan A. Green. He is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and conspiracy in the killing of Diana Spencer.

The appeals court ruled many of Green’s arguments were too late and without merit.

The district attorney’s office says Spencer was repeatedly shot through the front door of her Old Dorwart Street home by Oscar Martinez on April 16, 2011. Green and Martinez planned the killing with Christopher Lassitter, who provided the loaded gun and getaway vehicle, and Green lured Spencer from her bedroom with a knock on her door.

Martinez is also serving a life term. Lassitter is serving 30 to 60 years.

According to court testimony, the three were members of the “Bloods” gang and targeted the home because Spencer’s boyfriend was involved with a rival gang.

