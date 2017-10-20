I-81 South closed for truck fire near Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A truck fire has closed a section of Interstate 81 in Franklin County.
The southbound lanes are closed between Exit 14 for Route 316 and Wayne Avenue and Exit 10 for Route 914 and Marion, according to PennDOT.
