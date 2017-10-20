I-81 South closed for truck fire near Chambersburg

By Published:
(PennDOT)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A truck fire has closed a section of Interstate 81 in Franklin County.

The southbound lanes are closed between Exit 14 for Route 316 and Wayne Avenue and Exit 10 for Route 914 and Marion, according to PennDOT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s