Harrisburg submits proposal to be site of Amazon’s second headquarters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – About 100 cities are interested in becoming the second headquarters for Amazon.

Harrisburg is offering the site of the former state hospital off of Elmerton Avenue in Susquehanna Township.

Amazon has committed a $5 billion investment and 15,000 jobs over 15 years.

George Connor is the Executive Director of the Dauphin County Redevelopment Authority and says the region offers any company an attractive opportunity.

“We have access to the large metropolitan cities,” said Connor. “We are within three hours of New York City, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. It’s a great place to live and we don’t have large traffic problems that those bigger cities do.”

Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste says the region would be a perfect fit for Amazon.

“Central Pennsylvania is the hub of transportation in the Mid-Atlantic states,” said Haste. “Look at the goods and services that come through here, including rail or by truck or by air, it comes through here.”

Haste says Amazon could pull employees from the nine-county region.

Amazon is expected to make an announcement in 2018.

